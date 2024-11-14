Is Zach Bryan Really Quitting Touring in 2025?

Zach Bryan's had a lot on his mind as he closes out 2024.

Between his highly publicized breakup from Brianna Chickenfry and his recently announced plans to pursue a master's degree in Paris in 2025, big changes are afoot for the singer, both in his personal and his professional life.

So when he told fans in a social media that he "quit touring" in order to focus on his higher education abroad, many fans wondered whether there will be any opportunities to see Bryan live in concert in 2025 at all.

But Bryan's not stepping away from life on the stage — at least, not entirely. On Monday night (Nov. 13), he announced that he's booked for a show at the New York City-area MetLife Stadium next July.

That concert will be a headlining show with support from Tennessee-based rock group Kings of Leon, and it's set to take place on July 20, 2025. Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 15).

In his announcement, Bryan said it's "always been a dream" to play this stadium, and quoted a line from Kings of Leon's "Back Down South," a song off their 2010 Come Around Sundown album.

He also reminded fans that these kinds of shows will be few and far between in 2025, saying, "One of the only shows we are slated to play next year. See yall there!"

Is Zach Bryan Playing Any Other Concerts in 2025?

According to his tour calendar, Bryan's headlining performance is one of four shows he's currently scheduled to play next year.

He's booked for a headlining set at Indio, Calif.'s Stagecoach Festival in late April.

The other two dates on Bryan's books are back-to-back weekend dates at Hyde Park in London in June.

Before 2025, he's got 18 more dates left as part of his 2024 Quittin' Time Tour.

An empty tour calendar isn't what fans are used to from the singer. In 2024, he toured rigorously in support of his most recent album release, The Great American Bar Scene.

But even though Bryan has said he'll go on hiatus from touring next year — or, at the very lease, downscale substantially — that doesn't mean he's declaring a moratorium on releasing new music.

In the weeks since his late-October breakup alone, Bryan has released two new songs. Those releases drew speculation that he might be using music to comment on his split from Chickenfry, as well as her allegations that he emotionally abused her over the course of the relationship.