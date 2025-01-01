There's something magical about a good collaboration. From a musical standpoint, the best collaborations are made when the voices of two singers blend together seamlessly. The most successful ones make it hard to determine where one artist's influence ends and the other begins. They simply exist with one another like they were always meant to be together.

But what about other collaborations with products or foods? These are a little trickier to master. There has to be a similar feel and messaging when the two come together. Oftentimes the products share a theme or a fan base.

A new collaboration between Wrangler and Whataburger looks to blend fans of denim with fans of beef. It's not entirely out of left field, given many cattle ranchers choose to wear Wrangler jeans.

What Can We Expect from Wrangler and Whataburger's Clothing Collaboration?

Per My San Antonio, the companies are working on a 24-piece rodeo-themed collaboration that will arrive in Spring 2025. The burger giant shared a quick video of some of their pieces on their social media.

Fan can expect several items for both men and women in the collection. Whataburger will slap their iconic orange W on the back pockets of Wrangler's signature jeans. In fact, one pair of jeans will feature the fast food chain's signature orange and white stripes. Truth, be told, if these are bell-bottom jeans, we can totally see Lainey Wilson rocking them.

In the photos below, we spot a trucker hat that reads "Milkshakes Burgers Fries Rodeo". Another hat reads "Love Live Burgers" which is a play off of the Wrangler's phrase "Long Live Cowboys." There's also a graphic T-shirt with "Whata Wrangler: Just Like You Like It" incorporating both brand's signature fonts.

Check out some of the items below.