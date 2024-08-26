WWE Wrestler Sycho Sid Eudy Dead at 63

Wrestler Sid Eudy has died. The WCW and WWE champion wrestler who went by Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid throughout a three-decade-long career most recently wrestled in 2017, but his best-known years were in the mid '90s.

The 63-year-old won multiple championships in the WWF, WCW and USWA. Rivalries with Hulk Hogan (1992) and the Undertaker (1997) are perhaps his more memorable storylines. He was a headliner at WrestleMania in both instances.

2024 has been a year with many big wrestling deaths, including Virgil and Ole Anderson.

Eudy's death was announced by his son Gunnar on Monday (Aug. 26).

Details for a memorial will be shared at a later date.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Gunnar Eudy writes.

"He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed."

The WWE also confirmed the news on social media:

Not all of Eudy's wrestling moments were glorious. In 2001, he was part of a Four Corners Match in Indianapolis when he jumped from the second turnbuckle, breaking both his tibia and fibula. Bone pierced through the skin, and the scene was too gruesome to re-air in most cases.

He'd eventually return on smaller wrestling circuits before returning to WWE Raw in June 2012. Eudy leaves behind wife Sabrina and sons Frank and Gunnar. The latter is also a wrestler.

