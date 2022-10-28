Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and her husband, Larry Strickland, and are among the newly-added guests slated to appear at Loretta Lynn's public memorial service.

Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House this Sunday, Oct. 30. Jackson will perform a musical tribute to Lynn, joining the previously announced lineup of George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson with Emmy Russell and the Highwomen's Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer.

Judd, who is also set to take the stage tonight (Oct. 28) for The Judds Final Tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, will be joined onstage by Strickland and the Gaither Vocal Band for a special performance during the one-night-only event.

Lynn's daughters, Patsy Lynn and Tayla Lynn, sister Crystal Gayle and Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sheryl Crow and Barbara Mandrell have been tapped as presenters for the service. Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and actress Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, are among those set to share their own special messages and personal tributes during the memorial.

Hosted by NBC's Today Show anchor and longtime family friend Jenna Bush Hager, Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live on CMT beginning at 7PM ET on Oct. 30. SiriusXM listeners can also hear a live broadcast of the show via Willie’s Roadhouse: Willie Nelson’s Classic Country channel.



CMT will air commercial-free encores of the memorial service will on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8PM ET and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11AM ET. The special will also be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+ beginning in early 2023.

