Wynonna Judd has officially embarked on The Judds Final Tour, opening the run in Grand Rapids, Mich., on September 30. During her second show in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 1, Wynonna surprised fans by inviting her sister, Ashley Judd, to the stage.

Ashley joined her sister to thunderous applause, as she said, "It's always good to be onstage with the G.O.A.T., the greatest of all time."

The actor, 54, told the crowd that ahead of the show, she and Wynonna had been reminiscing about their lives on the bus. She asked her sister if she'd like to share memories of their late mother, Naomi Judd, to which Wynonna initially declined. The singer did have a statement directed to the media, however.

"I'll tell you one dang thing," she says in the video below. "I'm so sick and tired of the press saying a bunch of crap about us. We love each other."

Wynonna continues, reflecting on their mother's "great sense of adventure" and sharing a memory.

"We lived in the back of a U-haul trailer. Literally," she says. She hands the microphone back to Ashley, who shares a few more special memories of their country superstar mother.

"At times we did," Ashley says, "And then when we were settled, it meant so much to her when we got together as a family to have supper, and she always had colorful salt and pepper shakers at every place setting. Someone in the family just got salt and pepper shaker tattoos to remember that. She always had everybody's favorite beverage set out at their place setting. She wanted everything to be just right and perfect."

"Something that I've been remembering a lot lately is that she was soft and she smelled pretty," she adds, as Wynonna smiles, standing beside her.

During her address to the crowd, Ashley also highlighted mental health resources and encourage fans to reach out for help if they feel alone.

"We just wanted to remind everybody that we don't have to be alone. If you're hurting, you can always call 988," she says. "We might feel like we're alone, but we're in community like we are tonight."

Wynonna continues the Judds Final Tour this weekend in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Oct. 7) and Green Bay, Wisc. (Oct. 8), with Ashley McBryde as special guest. Brandi Carlile was on hand to help Wynonna open the tour.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd — the Judds — announced their Final Tour in early April, weeks before Naomi's death on April 30. Although Wynonna is continuing the tour without Naomi, the late singer is being represented and honored throughout the show.