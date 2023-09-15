Wynonna Judd will be the first to receive the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards. The country veteran will be recognized for her contributions to the genre and support of others in the format.

“Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music,” says Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of live events at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched."

"We can’t think of a better person to honor as our inaugural ‘Country Champion’ and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events,” she adds.

In addition to receiving the award, Judd is set to perform during the show. The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards are set to air on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Judd has enjoyed a long, successful career both individually and as a member of the Judds alongside her late mother, Naomi Judd. The "Why Not Me" singer recently closed the Judds chapter as she wrapped up the Judds: The Final Tour. The trek was intended to be the last one for the mother-daughter duo, but after Naomi died by suicide in April 2022, Judd decided to proceed with the tour as a way to honor her mom.

This fall, Wynonna will embark on her own Back to Wy Tour. She'll kick things off with a stop in Indianapolis on Oct. 26, followed by more than a dozen dates scattered across the nation. The tour will wrap on Dec. 1 in Knoxville, Tenn.