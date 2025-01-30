Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Life While Raising Her Granddaughter

Wynonna Judd typically keeps her home life pretty private, but during a recent co-hosting spot on Today With Jenna & Friends, the singer shared some details about her daily life with her toddler granddaughter, Kaliyah.

The topic came up after host Jenna Bush Hager asked for Judd's thoughts on the television thriller Severance. The singer said she doesn't have much time for TV, since all her downtime is focused on raising her granddaughter.

"I don't watch television unless it's planned because I'm raising my 2-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter," Judd says. "I listen to her."

When she does watch TV, it's often Kaliyah who's controlling the remote.

"Oh, who does she watch? Ms. Rachel. And I'm about to lose my mind," Judd jokes.

Ms. Rachel is the stage name of Rachel Accurso, a massively popular YouTuber known for her educational and musical videos geared towards the five-and-under crowd. She's especially known for her work in help furthering speech development, and though she's popular with parents, several adults share Judd's joking aversion to her exaggerated, sing-song voice.

"I just, I can't talk like that," Judd says, after clarifying that she's a fan of the kinds of content Ms. Rachel provides. "I wish I could be that animated, but I just don't know how. She's in another realm."

She is a fan of some kids shows, though. "I love Peppa [Pig]," Judd continues.

"We watch all those shows, so I know about that, but I don't know about Severance," she adds. "That tells you where I'm at."

Kaliyah's mother is Judd's 28-year-old daughter Grace Kelley, who has faced significant legal and substance abuse troubles over the years.

Most recently, Kelley was arrested in December.

She's been in and out of jail facilities over the years on charges such as grand larceny and indecent exposure, as well as traffic and parole violations.

Her legal problems date back to 2015, when she was arrested in Nashville and charged with manufacturing meth.

Last summer, Judd told US Weekly that she's begun singing with her granddaughter, and that she also enjoys eating ice cream with Kaliyah on their porch.

"Being with her in those moments [is] where I realized no amount of money can ever make you this happy," the singer said at the time.

She also said that Kaliyah carries around a photo of Naomi Judd, as well as a photo of Kelley. "I talk to her about them and say, 'They love you very much,'" Judd added.

The singer has spent most of her life touring — either with Naomi as the Judds or as a solo artist — but now, she says she's working hard to foster a quieter and more domestic day-to-day.

"My life on the farm is simple and sweet, which is what we need more of, I think," Judd reflects on Today. "We don't do phones at dinner. I do what I have to do to learn how to just live off the road. Because I was on the road at 17. So I never got to learn how to do life outside of show business. So now I'm learning."

"... Food, family and fun is my goal," she adds.