Wynonna Judd Is Recreating The Judds’ ‘Final Concert’ With Star-Studded Show and Television Special

Wynonna Judd is recreating an important moment in the history of The Judds with The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert at Middle Tennessee University's (MTSU) Murphy Center.

The concert event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, and it will reinvent the final show of The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour, which took place at the same venue on December 4, 1991.

The first time Wynonna played the Murphy Center, she was, of course, performing with her late duo partner and mother, Naomi Judd. This time, she will be re-staging the iconic show with the artists who have joined her on The Judds: The Final Tour this year. Those artists include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.

Billed as their "final concert ever," The Judds' 1991 concert at Murphy Center was filmed for a television and VHS special called The Judds: Their Final Concert, which was released in April of 1992. The upcoming revival of the show will also be turned into a TV special, produced by CMT and Sandbox Productions, and will air in March of 2023 on CMT.

This concert will be the biggest show to take the stage the Murphy Center since The Judds performed 31 years ago, and it will begin the venue's 50th anniversary celebration.

"Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since Dec. 4th, 1991 will be so surreal for me," Wynonna said upon announcing the event, which took place at an intimate press luncheon. "It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night, for different reasons, now."

"I can't wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists who have made this tour so special, and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd 'Herstory!'" she adds.

Tickets for the show are on sale as of 3PM ET on Wednesday (Oct. 26) here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tennessee affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The news of The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert comes on the heels of tour news from Wynonna, in which she extended The Judds Final Tour for 15 dates in 2023. Wynonna and Naomi announced the final tour in early April 2022, but Naomi died by suicide on April 30, one day before they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna moved forward with the tour with many special guests, and she has created special tributes to her mother throughout the run.