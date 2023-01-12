Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Kaite Kauss, Getty Images

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram.

The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.

This marks Naomi Judd's first birthday since her death by suicide last year. Wynonna has been very forthcoming about how she's healing.

In a post to social media last week, Judd said she was broken and blessed, referring to her internal struggle to process her mother's surprise death and the love from fans as she's carried on the Judds legacy with a tour in 2022 and 2023.

Naomi Judd was equally honest about her battle with depression. When she died on April 30, the family shared they lost her to "the disease of mental illness." In the days and weeks that followed, fans learned she died by suicide.

A post at the Judds Instagram page also recognized the "queen of everything's" birthday.

Ashley Judd hasn't shared anything on the social media platform since October. The same is true for Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland.

The Judds' Final Tour is slated to begin again later in January, with dates through Feb. 25.

*Note: this article has been edited to reflect Naomi Judd's correct age. She would have been 77 years old on Jan. 11, not 73. 

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022

May they rest in peace ...

The Judds Best Songs - Top 10 Hits From Wynonna and Naomi Judd

The Judds have 14 No. 1 songs and dominated Duo and Group of the Year awards at both the CMA and ACM Awards during the 1980s. They also recorded several dozen great songs that never made radio. Here are their Top 10 songs ever.
Filed Under: Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country