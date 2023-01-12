Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Late Mother Naomi on Her Birthday

Wynonna Judd didn't forget her mama's birthday. Naomi Judd would have been 77 years old on Wednesday (Jan. 11), so her daughter shared a photo and a memory on Instagram.

The picture finds Wynonna Judd standing over Naomi and next to sister Ashley Judd. "Our beautiful mother," she says in the caption of the black-and-white photo.

This marks Naomi Judd's first birthday since her death by suicide last year. Wynonna has been very forthcoming about how she's healing.

In a post to social media last week, Judd said she was broken and blessed, referring to her internal struggle to process her mother's surprise death and the love from fans as she's carried on the Judds legacy with a tour in 2022 and 2023.

Naomi Judd was equally honest about her battle with depression. When she died on April 30, the family shared they lost her to "the disease of mental illness." In the days and weeks that followed, fans learned she died by suicide.

A post at the Judds Instagram page also recognized the "queen of everything's" birthday.

Ashley Judd hasn't shared anything on the social media platform since October. The same is true for Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland.

The Judds' Final Tour is slated to begin again later in January, with dates through Feb. 25.

*Note: this article has been edited to reflect Naomi Judd's correct age. She would have been 77 years old on Jan. 11, not 73.

