Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage.

Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash event — was forced to cancel her performance just before the show after she suffered an episode of vertigo.

"I was so looking forward to singing with my dear [Kelsea Ballerini] tonight," the singer explained on social media, alongside an image of herself on the Big Bash stage from earlier in the day.

"Instead, I am on the bus struggling with an extreme bout of vertigo, and am unable to perform," Judd continued. "Nashville, I am so absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight."

Although Judd wasn't able to duet with Ballerini on New Year's Eve, they'll get another chance to share the stage soon. Ballerini is the special guest on three February shows during the Judds' 2023 Final Tour dates, a continuation of the tour that launched in 2022.

The Judds Final Tour was originally announced as a run spotlighting Wynonna Judd alongside her mother and longtime Judds bandmate, Naomi Judd. However, in late April 2021, Naomi died by suicide at the age of 76, just one day before the legendary duo was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Wynonna recast the tour as an all-star party featuring a rotating cast of some of country music's most prominent women, from legends like Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride to newer stars like Ballerini and Ashley McBryde.

The tour resumes Jan. 26 in Hershey, Pa., with McBryde as the first special guest joining the trek. Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are all also among this year's guest performers.

Nashville's Big Bash aired on Dec. 31 on CBS. Hosted by Elle King and Jimmie Allen, it featured a slew of performances from country's biggest stars, including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown and many more.