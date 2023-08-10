Cole Hauser Grinding Away at New Gig During ‘Yellowstone’ Break

With Yellowstone not returning to production anytime soon, members of the cast and crew have had to get creative to keep money coming in. For Cole Hauser, that means launching his own coffee line.

The actor recently took to social media to announce his Free Rein Coffee Company.

"I've grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there's nobody on earth who works harder," he writes in the caption of a post on Instagram. "I'm proud to announce that I've decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard."

"Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee. So get up and get after it. Dreams don’t work unless you do," he adds.

While specifics have yet to be announced, it appears there will be a dark roast called "American Dirt," and all of Free Rein's beans will be roasted in the United States. Hauser is also going all in with merchandise: Hats, mugs, T-shirts and more. The Free Rein line will be available for purchase in the fall.

The coffee sounds like something Hauser's character Rip Wheeler would drink. As a ranch hand on the Yellowstone ranch, Wheeler would often be up before the sun and working long, physically-grueling hours.

As for when we'll see Hauser back in his famous shades, that has yet to be determined. Production of Yellowstone was initially halted due to some behind-the-scenes conflict between the show's lead Kevin Costner (John Dutton) and creator Taylor Sheridan. Now, with the ongoing writers' strike, it's unclear when the cast will film the final episodes.

Yellowstone will be ending after Season 5 concludes, whenever that is.

Fans of the show will have plenty of spinoff content to binge in the future. Sheridan's Yellowstone universe has already spawned two prequels,1883 and 1923. A new arm of the franchise with Matthew McConaughey is in the works, as is one with Jeffrey White called 6666. Meanwhile, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is expected to arrive in the fall on Paramount+. Watch a teaser for that show here.