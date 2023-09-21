Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Television This Week? See the Full Schedule

Yellowstone is taking a long break in the middle of Season 5 while the Hollywood writers strike rages on, but that doesn't mean fans can't get a fix for their Dutton addiction.

The smash hit Paramount Network show recently debuted on CBS, and fans old and new are getting a chance to connect with the show from the very start.

Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 1, premiered on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17, introducing the saga of the Dutton family and their multi-generational hold on the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States to a whole new audience that might not have seen it when it first aired on Paramount Network in 2018.

The show's first season continues on CBS on Sunday (Sept. 24), with two episodes airing back-to-back from 8PM ET until 10PM ET, though the start time could be delayed somewhat due to football beforehand.

Episode 2 is titled "Kill the Messenger," and Episode 3 is titled "No Good Horses." The coming episodes will reveal more of the trauma that drives the dysfunction of the Dutton family dynamics, including a moment from Beth Dutton's (Kelly Reilly) childhood that haunts her still. The new episodes will also shine more light on the ongoing tensions between the Duttons and all of the entities that border their land, including the Broken Rock reservation and the developers who are coming into the valley to try to build a housing and retail complex.

Yellowstone will continue on each subsequent Sunday on CBS until the end of the first season. CBS has not yet posted the schedule for the rest of the season, so make sure to check back to find out when subsequent episodes will air.

Yellowstone Season 5 was slated to return to Paramount+ in November, but the writers strike has disrupted that schedule. It's unknown when it will return, but when it does, the cast will look different. Kevin Costner and the producers of Yellowstone have spent much of 2023 in a public showdown over his shooting schedule, and they came to a parting of the ways. His character of Dutton patriarch John Dutton will reportedly die early in the second half of Season 5, and Yellowstone is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the new episodes. Paramount has announced that a sequel will launch right on the heels of Yellowstone ending, with Matthew McConaughey rumored to star in the new show.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

