Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison has sold her stunning villa in California, and pictures show a luxurious property that is extremely private.

According to online property listings, Harrison sold her 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa for $2.987 million on May 19. She listed the property in April for just under $2.7 million after paying $2.5 million for it in September of 2021.

The Yellowstone actor's now-former home was originally built in 1958, but it's been completely renovated and updated. Situated directly atop a hill in the exclusive Topanga Canyon in L.A. County, the property is very private, with only one small road winding up the mountains to the front gate. It opens onto extensive canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every room of the house offers outstanding views out over the canyons.

The interior features bright white walls that offset earthier wood and stone elements, including an oversized fireplace in the living room. The floors and some ceilings are also wood, and the large, open kitchen includes floating wood shelves and a wooden island. The kitchen, living and dining rooms all flow together in a spacious floor plan, while a number of large windows let in plenty of natural light.

The master suite steps into a large master bath that features a stand-alone shower and a clawfoot bathtub. The residence includes two other en suites with their own attached bathrooms, as well as a large bonus room that could be used as another bedroom, an office, a media room or a gym or crafting space. One of those bedrooms also has a separate exterior entrance. The laundry room off the kitchen features open steps that ascend to an observation level of the villa.

The exterior of the villa is even more lavish, featuring stone steps built into the side of the hill leading to multiple porches, decks and entrances to the house on every story. There's an outdoor living space that's built around an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor dining space and several stone retaining walls and walkways, with stone steps that lead off into the surrounding desert brush. The stonework and outdoor tile blend seamlessly into the natural setting to complement the natural splendor of the 1.46-acre property.

Harrison is the granddaughter of the late Caroline Rose Hunt, an oil heiress who was a billionaire hotel owner and, at one point, the wealthiest woman in America. She appears on Yellowstone in the role of Laramie.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Harrison's lavish California villa, and keep on scrolling to see what it looked like when she bought it, as well as the homes of other Yellowstone stars.

