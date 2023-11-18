Yellowstone star Jen Landon has found a buyer for her upscale, eco-friendly home in California, and pictures show a unique property that's worth every penny of the asking price.

Landon — who plays foul-mouthed ranch hand Teeter on Yellowstone — listed her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,930-square-foot condo in an exclusive part of Venice for $1,795,000 in September 2023, and according to online property sites, the luxury residence went into pending status on Oct. 30 after she accepted an offer. The final selling price is not yet available.

The sumptuous condominium centers around the idea of luxury meets sustainability, with amenities including:

Bamboo hedges and floors.

Top-flight energy saving appliances and custom countertops.

An open floor plan with oversized windows.

A large owner's suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet and access to a rooftop deck.

Built-in, fully plumbed beds for planting herbs and vegetables

Landon paid $975,000 for the property in 2010. Her asking price of just under $1.8 million breaks down to $930 per square foot and a monthly payment of $12,779.

Jennifer Landon is famous for her role as Teeter beginning in Yellowstone Season 3, but she's got an impressive Hollywood pedigree. Her father was Bonanza and Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon, and she made her television debut as a child in an episode of his hit show, Highway to Heaven.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jen Landon's eco-friendly luxury condo, and keep scrolling to see inside the homes of the other stars of Yellowstone.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Jen Landon's $1.8 Million Eco-Friendly California Home Yellowstone star Jen Landon is selling her luxurious, eco-friendly home in California for $1.8 million, and pictures show a property that is both upscale and laid-back. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham + Hassie Harrison's $4.6 Million Mediterranean Estate Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are taking their real-life relationship to the next level. They have purchased a $4.6 million Mediterranean estate in California together, and pictures show a stunning property that allows them to give their love of horses free reign. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker