Yellowstone star Jen Landon is selling her luxurious, eco-friendly home in California for $1.8 million, and pictures show a property that is both upscale and laid-back.

According to the Robb Report, the actor — who plays colorful ranch hand Teeter on Yellowstone — is asking $1,795,000 for her 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,930-square-foot luxury condo in an exclusive part of Venice.

Built in 2009, the high-end condominium is built around the notion of luxury meets sustainability, with bamboo hedges and floors, as well as top-of-the-line energy saving appliances.

The home centers around an open floor plan in which the kitchen, dining area and living room all open onto each other, with a massive, oversized window splashing natural light all throughout the main floor. The kitchen boasts custom countertops and top-of-the-line appliances, and a guest bedroom on the main floor opens onto to its own attached bathroom, featuring a spa-like shower and lots of storage.

The upper level of the home centers around the large master suite, which includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, attached master bath and access to the rooftop deck. The rooftop deck affords sweeping 360-degree views of the city and the mountains, and it also features built-in, fully plumbed beds for planting herbs and vegetables, adding to the concept of sustainable living.

The house was built in 2009, and according to online property sites, Landon bought it for $975,000 in 2010. Her asking price of just under $1.8 million breaks down to $930 per square foot and a monthly payment of $12,779.

Landon is best known for her portrayal of Teeter beginning in Yellowstone Season 3, but she's actually got an impressive Hollywood pedigree. She is the daughter of Bonanza and Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon, and she made her acting debut as a child in an episode of his later hit show, Highway to Heaven.

Compass Realty holds the official listing for Landon's luxurious California condo. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jen Landon's eco-friendly home, and keep scrolling to see inside the homes of the other stars of Yellowstone.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham + Hassie Harrison's $4.6 Million Mediterranean Estate Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are taking their real-life relationship to the next level. They have purchased a $4.6 million Mediterranean estate in California together, and pictures show a stunning property that allows them to give their love of horses free reign.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate Yellowstone actor Barret Swatek is selling her spectacular oceanfront estate in Malibu, and pictures show a bedazzling property that's one of the most upper-crust properties even in that illustrious zip code.

Swatek and her husband, former hedge fund manager Adam Weiss, are asking for just under $100 million for their 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathoom, 7,450-square-foot contemporary villa that sits directly beachside on the white sands of El Sol Beach, one of the most exclusive spots even according to Malibu standards.