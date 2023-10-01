Yellowstone continued its run on CBS on Sunday night (Oct. 1), showing a Dutton under arrest while a new ranch hand gets the brand as two new episodes aired as part of the show's network run.

The Paramount Network hit has been airing its first season on CBS in edited episodes since mid-September, and Episode 4 and Episode 5 both aired on Sunday evening, giving some new insights into the characters as more drama unfolded.

Episode 4, titled "The Long Black Train," shows Jimmy (Jefferson White) having a hard time trying to fit into the Dutton Yellowstone ranch, but he finds that he has a level of support that he did not previously realize when one of the other ranch hands assaults him over a disagreement. Rip (Cole Hauser) steps in and beats the man who injured Jimmy, then fires him, and viewers get their first introduction to the "train station" after Rip instructs Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) to take him out in the middle of nowhere, shoot him in the head and throw him and his belongings off a cliff, giving fans a taste of justice, Dutton-style.

We also learn that John has recently battled cancer, apparently successfully, giving more insight into why he may want to reevaluate his relationships with his children and grandson.

Meanwhile, Beth (Kelly Reilly) pretends to seduce land developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), but it's just a pretext to humiliate him, ratcheting up the existing tension between them.

John (Kevin Costner) grows closer to Tate (Brecken Merrill), while Kayce (Luke Grimes) continues to court trouble at every turn; he ends up under arrest from the reservation police force as the episode ends.

Episode 5, titled "Coming Home," deals with the fallout from Kayce's arrest, which turns out to be related to the two men in the van that he killed in the previous episode. When Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) finds out that Kayce was defending a family from the reservation, he agrees to let the matter drop.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan debuts in Episode 5 as Travis, a horse trader and cowboy who's doing some business with John, while Rip goes to the nearby prison and recruits a new ranch hand, Walker (Ryan Bingham), who's been serving time for manslaughter after accidentally killing a man in a bar fight. Walker turns out to have musical talent, which he reveals by singing to the men in the bunkhouse, and since he's been in prison, he ends up wearing the brand by the end of the episode.

In one of the most revealing moments of the show so far, an angry confrontation between a drunken Beth and Jamie reveals more of the repressed trauma that she lives with as a result of seeing her mother get killed when she was a child, and there's a bare glimmer of some kind of real sibling relationship between the two characters, though fleeting.

Yellowstone's Season 1 continues to air on CBS every Sunday night.

