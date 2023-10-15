Yellowstone continued to air its Season 1 on CBS on Sunday night (Oct. 15), introducing the origins of the show to a whole new audience that might not have seen it when it first aired on Paramount Network in 2018. Two new episodes found the Duttons and their closest allies under attack, but hitting back as one Dutton makes a difficult decision about his future.

Season 1, Episode 7 is titled "A Monster Is Among Us," and it deals with several main issues:

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) begins a long, slow recovery after her attack.

A flashback moment reveals more about Beth's (Kelly Reilly) complicated relationship with her mom.

Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) conspires with Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) to take the Yellowstone ranch away from John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Rip (Cole Hauser) tries to help a couple of tourists and ends up in a terrible situation.

Season 1, Episode 8 is titled, "The Unravelling, Pt. 1," and it builds even more drama:

In a flashback, we see the roots of Rip's endlessly loyal service to John Dutton.

In the present day, Rip comes under federal investigation.

The reporter who's become interested in the Duttons begins to inch closer to the truth about their activities.

Kayce (Luke Grimes) tells Monica the truth about killing her brother, and she says she wants him to live separately from her and Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Beth attacks Dan Jenkins both personally and professionally.

John's health continues to be a problem as he worries for the future of the ranch.

John and Jamie (Wes Bentley) have a violent confrontation, and Jamie is left with a difficult decision as he begins a romantic relationship with his campaign manager.

Season 1 of Yellowstone will conclude its run on CBS on Oct. 22, when Episode 9 airs.

