‘Yellowstone’ Preview: Season 2 Wraps With a Kidnapping, Revenge [Pictures]

John Dutton laid out what he's going to do with the Beck Brothers during last week's episodes of Yellowstone. This week, he gets to work.

No spoilers here other than a warning that things do not go according to plans. A kidnapping and an embarrassing dress-down of one family member build to a battle scene that longtime fans of the show label as epic. Body counts for Season 2 have been relatively low through eight episodes.

That's about to change.

Ep. 9 and Ep. 10 of Season 2 also bring a resolution to Jimmy's old drug dealing partners. Monica and Beth also form an unlikely alliance during a classic scene in a local boutique.

And Rip ... well, he volunteers to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The Dutton Rules podcast team will break down the final two episodes of Season 2 of Yellowstone next week. Enjoy pictures from both eps. below.

When Are Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 9 and 10 on TV?

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 9 — "Enemies by Monday" — and Ep. 10 — "Sins of the Father" — will air Sunday (Dec. 3) on CBS after 60 Minutes (approximately 8PM ET). This will wrap up Season 2 of Yellowstone on CBS. It's not clear if Season 3 will follow.

PICTURES: Look Inside 'Yellowstone' Season 2, Episodes 9 and 10

Yellowstone will wrap up its second season on CBS on Sunday (Dec. 3), and pictures released in advance hint at some of the season-ending drama that is still to come for the Dutton family.

