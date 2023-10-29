Yellowstone Season 2 began airing on CBS on Sunday night (Oct. 29), and the new season brings violence and turmoil as Rip (Cole Hauser) metes out frontier-style justice, while John (Kevin Costner) suffers a medical crisis.

Highlights of the episode include:

Chairman Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) faces pushback when he presents his plans for a new casino to the tribal council.

Jamie (Wes Bentley) continues his run for political office and his romance with his campaign manager, while John and Beth (Kelly Reilly) find someone to run against him.

Monica (Kelsey Asbille) tells Kayce (Luke Grimes) that she has to protect Tate (Brecken Merrill) from his actions, and she also decides to accept a new teaching position, teaching her unvarnished view of history at a local university.

A new ranch hand seems to spell potential trouble, while Walker (Ryan Bingham) is on a collision course with Rip.

After the Bunkhouse Boys are on the losing end of a bar fight, Rip leads the entire crew back to the bar to serve up violent, Dutton-style justice.

Beth plots to buy up the land around the Dutton ranch and put it in conservation easements, thereby stopping developers' plans for the valley.

Season 2, Episode 1 of Yellowstone ends with John Dutton suffering a medical crisis that forces him to be airlifted to the hospital, as he laments to Kayce that he fears his time is short: "I've got so much to undo," he reflects.

Yellowstone Season 2 will continue to air every Sunday night on CBS, giving existing fans a review of the show while introducing it to a whole new network television audience. The second half of Season 5 has been delayed by the ongoing actors strike, with no further information currently available.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.