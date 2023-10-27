Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 1 features a Top 5 scene that involves Rip Wheeler, a baseball bat and a bar. Lainey Wilson also figures into the action, but that's but a footnote from a moment that truly defined Cole Hauser's character.

No spoilers here. If you've watched Season 2 of Yellowstone already, you know the scene, and you'll likely agree it's an all-timer. Let's just say a group of men learned what happens when you make trouble ...

Yellowstone, Season 2 Ep. 1 Preview:

Season 2, Episode 1 of Yellowstone is called "The Thundering," and while it starts slow with cowboy stuff and lots of talk of annexing land and easements, it finishes with a bang.

Jamie Dutton's plot line doesn't advance much during the Season 2 opener, although he seems to be having a major regret that's not related to his campaign or family life. The Duttons take steps to find someone to run against him for Attorney General, and the new girl looks good for the job.

This might be the first bunkhouse-centric episode of Yellowstone. Lloyd and the boys take the new day worker's challenge to play cowboy poker, but things don't become truly dangerous until after they've finished. The episode concludes with John Dutton on a life-flight chopper to the hospital after his long-hidden medical issue comes front and center.

When Is Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 1 on TV?

Yellowstone Season 2, Episode 1 — "The Thundering" — will air Sunday on CBS after 60 Minutes (approximately 8PM ET). The full second season is promised for network television this fall, but if the SAG/AFTRA strike continues, fans could also be treated to Season 3 for free.

As always, a recap will appear at that time, and on Monday (Oct. 30), Adison Haager and Billy Dukes — hosts of the popular Dutton Rules podcast — will offer insight and analysis of events taking place in the Taylor Sheridan drama.