Yellowstone Season 2 wrapped on CBS with a brutal revenge scene and one giant loose end.

Episode 9 and Episode 10 of Season 2 brought the network's fall commitment to Yellowstone to an end — more on Season 3 in a moment — and viewers may argue those two episodes represent a high-water mark for the show.

One podcast host makes the case that Yellowstone might have been better if it'd ended there.

There are spoilers in the above video and audio player, so consider watching both episodes first. Episode 9 is deliberate and emotional before Tate Dutton is kidnapped from the Dutton ranch. Episode 10 begins with a pill of anxiety that only gets more tense as the Dutton family prepares to move in on the militia that the Beck Brothers hired to take John Dutton's grandson.

Emerson Miller for Paramount Network Emerson Miller for Paramount Network loading...

Even if you watched Season 2 upon its original Paramount Network release, you likely didn't know that a kidnapping scene was filmed and cut. Producers ultimately felt it added more tension if omitted, marking a rare occasion when they held back on violence.

Additionally, did you know that the scene in which Kayce rescues Tate from the bathroom inside the militia man's house wasn't filmed with the rest of the episode? Billy Dukes shares more on that, including a dead giveaway that it was all shot much later.

When Will Season 3 of Yellowstone Begin on CBS?

Look for Season 3 of Yellowstone to begin on CBS on Jan. 14. It's going to be over quickly, however. Three episodes will air that night, followed by three more on Jan. 21. Then you'll get two on Jan. 28 and the finale on Monday, Jan. 29.

Don't expect to tie one of the show's great loose ends, however. At the beginning of Ep. 9 of Season 2, Kayce Dutton and Dan Jenkins' security drop a bomb in the fuel tank of Malcolm Beck's private plane, but it never goes off. In fact, that entire plot line disappears in favor of a more hand-to-hand form of combat.

Paramount Paramount loading...

This week, Adison Haager and Billy Dukes break down Ep. 9 and 10 of Season 2 of Yellowstone, as well as Part 6 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Listen to Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone + 1923 Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you podcast. It's also now available on YouTube.

