Yellowstone has released a new trailer for its upcoming Season 4, and things are not looking good for one of the characters who was left hanging at the end of Season 3.

Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) fell to the ground after getting shot in the chest, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) looked like she might have gotten blown up by a package bomb and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was attacked by gunmen who burst into his office and opened fire.

The fate of one of the ranch hands on the Dutton ranch, Jimmy (Jefferson White), was also unclear as Season 3 drew to a close, after he was thrown from a horse not long after being released from the hospital after sustaining serious injury by trying to be a rodeo rider. In a new Season 4 trailer released on Friday (Oct. 1), the scene flashes back to Jimmy promising John Dutton he will not rodeo anymore, but he did not keep that promise. He got back on the horse at the behest of his love interest, Mia, who told him, "When I saw you rodeo, I saw a really happy man."

She's seen sobbing over his motionless body in the new trailer, which also provides further glimpses into the upcoming season.

"There's two roads in life," ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) rumbles in an ominous-sounding voiceover. "One is you’re winning or learning. The other is you’re losing. All the way to the grave."

Whether Jimmy loses all the way to the grave remains to be seen, but it's not hard to guess that John Dutton won't be happy with him ... if Dutton himself survives, that is. Previous trailers have hinted at the fate of certain characters, but this much is clear: the Duttons' revenge will be swift and terrible, and people who wronged them will die.

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018. Its success has spawned two upcoming spinoffs. Yellowstone: 666 has been announced, but few details are available. More interesting to country music fans is 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, John Dutton's great-grandparents.

1883 follows their family as they head West on a difficult trek from Texas to Montana, where they will end up establishing the ranch that serves as the setting for the original show. The show also stars Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a guest role.

The Paramount Network has announced that 1883 will premiere on Dec. 19, while Yellowstone Season 4 will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ beginning Nov. 7. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

