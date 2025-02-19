Zach Bryan appeared to trade insults with a bar-goer after a pool game in New York City this week, according to video published by TMZ.

The publication cited witnesses who said Bryan was on a losing streak at the billiards table that night, but it seems that the real source of the conflict might have actually been the other man's Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which can capture photos and video from the point of view of the wearer.

It seems that an altercation broke out after some disagreement over whether the bar-goer was using his glasses to film Bryan and his friends.

The man wearing the glasses accused Bryan of being a "d--che," and the singer shot back with a homophobic slur.

"I'm taking videos of my friends. I don't care about you," the man appears to say to Bryan in one clip. "... I'm taking videos of me and my friends so that we can cherish them as fond memories, okay? I'm not trying to record your a--, dude.

"... It has nothing to do with you. And you're just being a f--king d--che," he adds.

"That is the gayest thing I've ever heard," Bryan appears to retort, patting the man on the back as he walks off.

Read More: Zach Bryan Slams 'Internet Sleuths' in a Lengthy Social Media Message

It seems that the camera glasses were a point of friction earlier in the night, too: A portion of video recorded before the argument shows Bryan saying, "I wanna rip 'em off your face so bad, 'cause we're at a bar."

Sources told TMZ that others in Bryan and the other man's group deescalated the situation, which never got physical. They also said that the other group was trying to covertly film Bryan throughout the night, despite being repeatedly asked to stop.