Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves’ ‘I Remember Everything’ Tops Hot 100 Chart

Zach Bryan becomes the latest country star to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as his duet with Kacey Musgraves debuted at No. 1 this week.

"I Remember Everything" is on Bryan's self-titled album, which debuted atop of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart last week. The song is the fourth straight country song to hold the top position on the all-genre song chart — a feat never before accomplished.

It also becomes the 24th song ever to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart (full list below).

"I Remember Everything" led all songs with 33.7 million streams.

It also nabbed 10,000 digital sales, less than one-third of the total for chart-leader "Rich Men North of Richmond."

Oliver Anthony's song had led he last two Hot 100 charts, but he falls to No. 6 this week.

Country music's dominance goes beyond the top of the chart. Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is the No. 2 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is at No. 4. The full article at Billboard notes several other milestones "I Remember Everything" reached or broke during its debut week.

Like Anthony's song (but unlike the Hot 100 No. 1 songs by Wallen and Jason Aldean), "I Remember Everything" reached the top with relatively little radio airplay. That's a familiar story for Bryan's fans: While "Something in the Orange," a hit off of the 2022 American Heartbreak album, was a breakthrough smash on sales and streaming charts, country radio never fully committed, and it floundered to a Top 20 peak.

This new song is also being promoted as a rock song, which has allowed it to simultaneously debut at No. 1 on two different format charts, and the all-genre chart.