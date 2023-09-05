Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves&#8217; &#8216;I Remember Everything&#8217; Tops Hot 100 Chart

Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves’ ‘I Remember Everything’ Tops Hot 100 Chart

Michael Hickey, Getty Images

Zach Bryan becomes the latest country star to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as his duet with Kacey Musgraves debuted at No. 1 this week.

"I Remember Everything" is on Bryan's self-titled album, which debuted atop of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart last week. The song is the fourth straight country song to hold the top position on the all-genre song chart — a feat never before accomplished.

It also becomes the 24th song ever to top both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart (full list below).

Related: Here Are the Lyrics to Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves "I Hate Everything"

  • "I Remember Everything" led all songs with 33.7 million streams.
  • It also nabbed 10,000 digital sales, less than one-third of the total for chart-leader "Rich Men North of Richmond."
  • Oliver Anthony's song had led he last two Hot 100 charts, but he falls to No. 6 this week.

Country music's dominance goes beyond the top of the chart. Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is the No. 2 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is at No. 4. The full article at Billboard notes several other milestones "I Remember Everything" reached or broke during its debut week.

Like Anthony's song (but unlike the Hot 100 No. 1 songs by Wallen and Jason Aldean), "I Remember Everything" reached the top with relatively little radio airplay. That's a familiar story for Bryan's fans: While "Something in the Orange," a hit off of the 2022 American Heartbreak album, was a breakthrough smash on sales and streaming charts, country radio never fully committed, and it floundered to a Top 20 peak.

This new song is also being promoted as a rock song, which has allowed it to simultaneously debut at No. 1 on two different format charts, and the all-genre chart.

Every Country Music Hit to Top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

In 2023, three songs have hit No. 1 on both the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Before that, just 20 songs had accomplished this. Here's the full list of those songs, including the five artists who have done it twice.

Oliver Anthony is the latest to accomplish this feat: In August 2023, his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" debuted at No. 1 on both charts.

26 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members

Fifteen living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year are not members of the Grand Ole Opry, and a few of them barely recognize the vaunted stage. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list suggests reasons where appropriate. Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member.

As of 2023, there are more than 70 members of the Grand Ole Opry. Historically, nearly 250 men, women and groups were members — so, it's a select group that excludes several Country Music Hall of Famers.
Filed Under: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country