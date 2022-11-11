"Something in the Orange" singer Zach Bryan has pledged to give all of the money he earns from Friday night's (Nov. 11) show in San Diego to PTSD victims and their families.

The U.S. Navy veteran's Veteran's Day show is planned for Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Bryan served seven years in the Navy before being honorably discharged in 2021. While he hasn't done many interviews, he has talked about the experience several times, at one point saying, "if it was my decision, I would never get out of the world's greatest Navy."

He indicates that the Navy discharged him so he could go play music for a living.

"With no ego attached," Bryan wrote on Oct. 28, "every single cent made by the band and me through ticket sales and every single cent made by me on merchandise on November 11th at Petco Park will be split evenly and given to PTSD victims and their families. I can’t wait to see you guys there!"

Friday's show appears to be sold out, with only resale tickets available through Ticketmaster. The venue is a park just outside the outfield at Petco Park, where the MLB San Diego Padres play.

The generosity is impressive, but perhaps not surprising from Bryan. On Twitter he's spoken out against ticket broker fees and high merchandise costs, going as far as to see that his own merch is as reasonably priced as possible.

Earlier this week, he said he'd rather not be considered for future country music awards shows. "My pride is fine and I appreciate all the love and support and I say it with every ounce of respect to other country artists," he tweeted. "Establishments will always be weird."

Since leaving the Navy, Bryan has been tremendously successful for an artist of any affiliation, especially a newcomer whose only viral attribute is the quality of his songs. As of Monday, "Something in the Orange" was the No. 3 song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, No. 39 Country Airplay. Bryan's album American Heartbreak sits at No. 2, having spent most of the its 24 weeks in the Top 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including several weeks at No. 1.

Per his touring calendar, the San Diego show will be his last of 2022.