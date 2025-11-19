Zach Bryan says he hasn’t touched alcohol in nearly two months.

The singer shared the milestone on social media as part of a larger reflection about working on his mental health. Bryan explained that the pressures of fame — and being at the center of public controversy — intensified his anxiety, and he decided to seek therapy to break a cycle of using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“I haven’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now — something I had to do for my own personal clarity,” Bryan wrote. “I needed to see the world objectively.”

Why Did Zach Bryan Stop Drinking?

In his post, Bryan says that he realized he needed to make a change during a recent cross-country motorcycle trip.

"At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Wa. thinking 'I really need some f--king help,'" he remembers.

He says that between his decade of military service and his rise to a level of musical superstardom that he "hadn't fully comprehended the scope of," he picked up the motto "to charge forward and never settle" — no matter the cost to his mental health.

Read More: 18 Country Stars Who Are Committed to Sobriety

"I was stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled," Bryan continues.

His career put him in the public eye, and not always in a positive way. Bryan says he was "lied about and doxxed on the Internet."

The singer has been embroiled in a few different feuds with other public figures, the most talked-about of which is with his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry. She accused him of abuse and claimed he offered her $12 million to sign an NDA promising not to talk about their October 2024 breakup.

Read More: A Full Timeline of Zach Bryan + Brianna Chickenfry's Breakup

Bryan says that while he was being attacked online, he was also maintaining a relentless touring schedule and helping two friends navigate serious mental and physical health challenges.

“I was having earth-shattering panic attacks,” he admits. “The anxiety I felt was paralyzing, and I thought that since I was successful, had the money I always longed for and had great friends, that I could tough it out.”

How Did Zach Bryan Make a Change in His Mental Health?

Bryan says he started working with a therapist to address his "toxic relationship with booze" and "how I cope with major life changes."

Those closest to him supported his decision, including his girlfriend Samantha Leonard, who he says was a factor in why he decided to stop drinking.

Read More: Meet Zach Bryan's Girlfriend, Samantha Leonard

"Conversations about the future, kids one day, my health and Sammy's happiness made me prioritize not only myself, but my entire family," Bryan explains.

Leonard responded with a comment on Bryan's post, writing, "I love you my sweet boy."

Is Zach Bryan an Alcoholic?

Bryan described a complicated relationship with habits, addiction and alcohol in his update. He never directly called himself an alcoholic, nor did he say for sure that he's making a lifelong commitment to swearing off booze.

"I don't believe in absolutes," he said at the end of his post.

"One day maybe, I'll learn to control my habits," he continued. "But for now I just want to say it is okay to be weak at times and need help. God speed everyone! I pray this helps somebody."

How is Zach Bryan Doing Today?

Bryan's post makes it seem like the singer's mental health is better than it has been in a long time.

"I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole," he wrote. "There is nothing I need to get me by anymore."

He also hopes his story will reach others who may be struggling.

"If you or any of your friends are too tough, too scared or too stubborn to reach out, know that the most stubborn dumba-- on the planet did and didn't regret it," the singer adds.