For the second time in a week of concerts, Zach Bryan has stopped a show after a fan threw an object onstage.

During a show in Portland, Ore. on Wednesday night (Nov. 27), Bryan was in the middle of performing "Tourniquet" — one of the songs off his self-titled 2023 album — when a small object that appeared to be a Zyn brand nicotine pouch can came hurtling out of the crowd and hit him on the leg.

It wasn't exactly clear who threw the can, but Bryan paused his show and held up the offending object to the section of the crowd where it came from.

"Alright, who threw it?" Bryan said. "Let's not be d--ks, huh? Throw stuff at concerts?"

This incident came just days after another show in Washington, where Bryan also had to stop the music due to object-throwing.

That time around, whoever threw the item hit Bryan's guitar player. The singer halted the show long enough to try to find out who did it, telling security to "get 'em out of here" if they did manage to track the person down.

Bryan is currently in the home stretch of his 2024 Quittin' Time Tour dates. After that, he's planning to take an extended break: The singer has said he intends to "quit touring" in order to pursue a master's degree in Paris.

Meanwhile, he's recently been in the headlines due to his highly publicized breakup with Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry, with whom he was publicly in a relationship for over a year. Chickenfry has since accused Bryan of emotional abuse and said that he offered her a $12 million payout to sign a non disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to talk about their breakup.