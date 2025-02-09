Zach Bryan played a surprise pop-up show for a group of fans at a New Orleans bar on Saturday night (Feb. 8.)

According to Nola.com, Bryan's show happened at popular local spot the Saturn Bar, after comedian Shane Gillis opened the show and introduced him. It was a packed house full of fans, who were crowded into the small venue for a much more intimate show than the arena and stadium concerts that Bryan usually performs.

The singer came onstage with a harmonica and wearing Mardi Gras beads. That wasn't the only way he tipped his hats to New Orleans' rich musical legacy: He also brought a horn section to the stage with him, and gave those players a spotlight throughout the night.

Fans had a hint that Bryan might be planning a surprise for his New Orleans fans. He hinted that he had something special in the works before he hopped on a plane to the city, where he will attend the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 9.)

In 2025, Super Bowl LIX will find two-time champions Kansas City Chiefs defending their title against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryan is a noted Eagles fan, who frequently shares his fandom on social media and has been known to drop songs to celebrate big wins by his favorite football team.

Earlier this week, Bryan said on Instagram that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he'll drop his unreleased song "Dear Miss" on Monday (Feb. 10.)

Live shows from Bryan will be fairly infrequent in 2025, as he has said he's skipping a full tour this year in order to pursue a master's degree. However, he has announced multiple one-off or limited-run shows throughout the year.