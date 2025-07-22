Zach Top’s Girlfriend Amelia Taylor Says She’s Gotten Death Threats From Fans

Dating a rising country star isn’t easy — just ask Amelia Taylor. Zach Top’s girlfriend says she has found herself not just in headlines, but in comment sections and DMs, too.

While their relationship has drawn plenty of curiosity, it has also sparked backlash, leading Taylor to speak out and defend herself against online hate.

"I Never Lie" — Amelia Speaks Her Truth

Taylor took to TikTok to address the wave of negativity she says she's received since going public with Zach Top, saying:

I think I learn something new about myself on here every day. Not that I believe my personal life needs to be made public, but simply because the de@th threats, su!cide wishes, and assault threats are getting a little out of control.

She continues: “Being with someone in the public eye doesn’t cancel out the fact that I’m human with real human feelings.”

Taylor also pushes back on false rumors, adding: "I’m not 19. I’ve never been anyone’s mistress. I didn’t meet my boyfriend when I was in high school."

While she acknowledges people will have opinions, she draws a firm line at the hate:

The de@th threats and su!cide wishes are not okay — let’s remember that everything we read on the internet isn’t always true.

Taylor seems to be responding to a post she made in June, which led to backlash. It was a TikTok video showing footage of one of Top's crowds, and she included the following message:

“POV: me scanning the crowd for all these wild texts chicks are holding up."

“We need a lesson on self respect fr," she added in the text description.

She was referring to concert signs fans hold up for Top to see — especially the ones she thinks go too far.

"Bad Luck" — Facing the Heat

The internet isn’t always kind — especially when it comes to public relationships.

Taylor's social media reminder to “be kind” reveals just how intense the backlash has become, with some fans crossing the line from gossip to outright harassment.

It unmasks the harsh reality of how fame-adjacent relationships can come with a heavy emotional toll.

So, who is the woman by Zach Top’s side? Taylor is a model, influencer and Mississippi State University alum from Grenada, Miss.

She first turned heads in November 2024 when she and Top made their red carpet debut at the CMA Awards.

A 2023 graduate of Winona Christian School, she earned a scholarship from the Mississippi Board of Supervisors and has modeled for brands like House of Barretti, Marc Defang and Amundsen Sports.

She also competed in the 2021 Miss Mississippi Teen USA pageant.

The couple share a chocolate-colored springer spaniel named Otis, who's a frequent guest on Taylor’s social media — he even has his own Instagram account.

Taylor and her boo enjoy traveling together, with recent getaways to Australia, New York City and Colorado.

She often joins Top on the road, including for his first stadium show in Houston in 2025.

"Cold Beer & Country Music" — The Man Behind the Mic

Top grew up in Sunnyside, Wash., where hard work, family and a steady diet of George Strait and Marty Robbins helped shape his sound.

After high school, he enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder to study mechanical engineering — but after one year, he dropped out, citing a lack of interest.

He moved to Nashville soon after, chasing a dream in country and bluegrass music.

Starting in the family band Topstring, he sharpened his skills the old-fashioned way: Onstage, night after night.

That foundation of tradition and storytelling now runs through every song Top releases.

"Cowboys Like Me Do" — Zach Top's Personal Story

In 2020, Top married Kinzi, whom he met in college. For a while, everything seemed picture-perfect — in 2023, he still spoke about his new bride with visible affection.

But by early 2024, Kinzi had filed for divorce. She kept the reasons private.

Still, the end of their marriage added another layer to his already heartfelt songwriting.