Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 officially wrapped on Sunday (April 6), which means the cast might have left with a thing of two of the characters they played.

During an interview I had with some of the cast of 1923, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Michelle Randolph and Aminah Nieves all spilled the items they took from the set of the show.

“I got Spenser’s hat, his passport, his smoking pouch,” Sklenar details.

However, the obtaining of the smoking pouch was short-lived.

“This was a tragic story, but I left it in an Uber in New York City,” he shares. “The pouch is gone. I literally shed a tear over it, but trying to not smoke anymore anyways, so that’s probably for the best.”

While those items were poignant to his character, Spencer, there was a specific item from the set that the actor desperately wanted.

“My chair,” he began. “Instead of the chair back, because they are the same chairs the whole time, I was like, 'Hey, can I get the entire chair with the chair back?'”

While he thought the show might not let him, he was pleasantly surprised.

“I’ve had the same chair this whole time and it’s beaten to hell,” Sklenar recalled. “They sent me the chair! In my office I have my entire chair that I sat in on test. It means a lot to me."

While many fans might assume that Sklenar would take Spencer’s gun, the actor told me that due to regulations surrounding taking the gun, he left that on set.

Schlaepfer laughed and alluded that while she asked permission to take things from set, her on-screen romantic partner did not.

For the actress, a director of the show offered for her to take the sign that sat in front of the train that her character Alex heroically jumps on mid-season.

“The lighting crew rigged it up for me and put a dimmer on it,” she recalled. “They gifted it to me, so that’s hanging in my house now.”

Collectively, they both kept their wedding rings as a reminder on their on-screen relationship.

For Aminah Nieves and Michelle Randolph, their list of items taken were short.

It was actually during the interview that Randolph realized it had been more common to grab something, and that she actually hadn’t during her time on the show.

“I should have taken her [Elizabeth's] locket,” she exclaimed.

Nieves joked that her character didn’t have much on her by the time the show wrapped, but she did take something that was a part of her character, Teonna, in the end.

“I got her little knife,” Nieves said with a smile. “Because the rest, what do you take?”

