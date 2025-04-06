Did This Actor’s Mom Just Spoil the ‘1923’ Finale?

The 1923 Season 2 finale airs Sunday (April 6), and while fans are clamoring to find out how the latest installment of the Dutton saga ends, one actor's mom may have inadvertently spilled the beans in an online post.

Preview pictures released ahead of Season 2, Episode 7 show Spencer Dutton running through a train car, and the mother of one of the actors in the scene dropped a pretty big clue when she commented on Taste of Country's Episode 7 preview video.

"My son was an extra on the train for that scene," YouTube user @TDoug6 writes. "He's the waiter in white jacket. Spencer is being chased by men with badges so I think they likely are Banner's men. The actress who plays Alex wasn't in that scene but that doesn't mean she's not on the train. I just can't imagine Spencer running from Banner's men and jumping off the caboose and leaving her behind."

YouTube user @Andre-qc9nb is the original poster's son, the actor from the train scene. He posted in reply directly under her comment.

"Holy spoilers!!! Mom!!!" he writes, adding three laughing-crying emojis.

Season 2, Episode 7 of 1923 will bring the season to an end, and there are many, many plotlines to wrap up unless there's going to be a third season of the show.

We still don't know if Alex and Spencer will ever find each other again (although this YouTube post makes it seem as if they might). We don't know what will end up happening when Banner Creighton's men confront the Duttons' men at the train station, and we don't know how things will play out with Whitfield and his quest to take the land from the Duttons and develop it as a resort.

Paramount+ has not yet announced whether there will be another season of 1923 or not.

However, actor Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, has said publicly that the show ends with Season 2.

“No, no, it’s bookend," he told The Hollywood Reporter in May of 2023. "It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude."

