Season 1 of 1923 ended so long ago that you have surely forgotten a few things.

Hopefully you recall that it's the second Yellowstone origin story. Maybe you remember that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play Jacob and Cara Dutton, uncle and aunt to John and Spencer, James Dutton's (Tim McGraw) children from 1883.

You probably don't remember which of those children is still alive and how the other one died.

Season 2 of 1923 begins on Feb. 23 on Paramount+.

Season 1 ended in February 2023.

The full cast is returning for what's believed to be the final season.

Related: 1923 Season 2 Trailer Shows Spencer Dutton's Dark Side

Below is a list of 13 important details from Season 1 of 1923 that will help as the second season premieres. One fact really stood out when we re-watched these eight episodes: Alexandra is royalty?

That is a fascinating secret that she kept from Spencer, and it comes with wonderful possibilities about how the Dutton ranch could be saved. Of course, she needs to travel an ocean and then across America to be with him again and that seems to be very much in doubt.

Other rewatch surprises include Dutton Ranch foreman Zane's arrest, Elizabeth getting shot, Jack's parents getting killed and the reason Banner and Jacob started to fight to begin with. The Dutton Rules podcast team did a full breakdown of Season 1 and Season 2 this week. Find the episode below and subscribe wherever you podcast.

'1923': 13 Important Details We Totally Forgot About Season 1 Two years passed between seasons of 1923. If you've forgotten a few things, it's forgivable.

Surely you remember the tragedy that alters Spencer and Alexandra's plans. There's no way you've forgotten the brutality of Teonna's scenes.

But, can you remember why Jacob and Banner started fighting to begin with and which character lost both parents? This list should help prepare you for the Feb. 23 premiere of Season 2 on Paramount+/. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes