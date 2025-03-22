‘1923’ Fans Have an Awful Theory That Makes Too Much Sense

If you love Alexandra on Yellowstone prequel 1923, then you really won't like this fan theory. Several people have studied her path to Montana and noticed an ugly intersection opportunity.

At the end of Episode 4, Alexandra was on board a train headed west from New York City to Montana as her husband Spencer heads north from Texas.

A few spoilers are coming.

“What if Alex is the ‘new girl’ that replaces the dead one,” says Michelle James 5953 on YouTube. She's not alone.

More than a dozen people posted this theory to last Monday's Ep. 4 recap video.

If you've forgotten — or if you're someone who doesn't actually watch but loves the recaps (we see you) — here is what this refers to. At the end of Ep. 4, one of Donald Whitfield's girls, Lindy, accidentally kills the other one, Christie. He instructs her to go to town to find another.

We also know Alex is coming to Montana by train, and you'd figure a train station would be fine place to find a stranger. Or, Alex could arrive, start asking where the Duttons live and jump in a car with the wrong crowd.

The problem with this theory is Alex only has a ticket to Billings, Mont., not Bozeman. That's a pretty far drive from wherever Whitfield is, and even though he seems to be a modern man it's doubtful he's letting Lindy drive.

The other problem is we last left Alex in NYC, so Lindy would have to sit on his request for several days until she arrived. If fans know nothing about this show, it's that action is never rushed.

So, is it likely? Not really, but Alex and Spencer's journey to Montana has been nothing but a series of misadventures and bad luck. If losing was a game, they'd be on a winning streak.

