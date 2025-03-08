We certainly did not anticipate these two 1923 characters going their separate ways — at least not yet. Photos preview the action from Episode 3. What kind of trouble is Spencer Dutton (Brendan Sklenar) in now?

Last Sunday's episode ended with a cliffhanger. We know Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) fired at the wolf in the house, but we didn't know how it ended for her until now. Pictures shared by Paramount+ ahead of Ep. 3 make it clear, but we won't spoil it for you, yet.

New episodes of Season 2 of 1923 stream every Sunday on Paramount+.

Ep. 2 was called "The Rapist Is Winter," and it explored how brutal Montana winters can be.

Each week, the Dutton Podcast team break down the previous week's episode and theorize about what's to come. This week's pod (listen below) also features an interview with Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alexandra.

1923 Season 2, Episode 2 Recap:

Perhaps the most important thing to happen during Ep. 2, "The Rapist Is Winter," is Spencer Dutton lands in Galveston, Texas. There he makes enemies with the mafia, but is able to negotiate a life-saving settlement. He'll drive their illegal booze to Fort Worth in exchange for his life.

Astute fans recognized that Spencer seems to be following in his father's footsteps (in 1883, James Dutton began his journey in Fort Worth as well). We'll see if that ends up being the case, but he certainly seems to be on a crash course with a U.S. Marshall named Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter), and maybe even Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves).

Back in Montana, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) springs his wagon boss Zane's (Brian Geraghty) wife from jail by blackmailing a judge and agreeing to let the couple and their kids live with him indefinitely.

As they return home, they get stuck in a blizzard, and end up huddling together beneath an overturned wagon. There was plenty of drama last week, but this scene could prove to be fatal to someone.

The Dutton women were kept busy with housework. When Elizabeth goes to feed the chickens, she comes upon a wolf that attacks. The same wolf ends the episode by mauling a nurse called to treat Liz.

It's really hard to believe Cara didn't get the best of that wolf, especially with the show showing her alive and well in Ep. 3 preview pictures.

Viewers are still looking for consensus on how it got in the house, but that seems unlikely this week. We're more likely to find Elizabeth recovering from a wolf bite to the ankle that may or may not have given her rabies.

Finally, there was a brief scene that shows Alex on a ship set for America. She's having a terrible time but aside from a storm, no danger finds her.

1923 Season 2, Episode 3 Preview:

Episode 3 should feature Spencer and Luca driving a truck full of bootlegged liquor north to Fort Worth. They're bound to meet trouble along the way, and photos show the pair separating. This is the breakup we teased at the top — what, did you think Jack and Elizabeth were going to call it quits?

Photos also show Cara Dutton waiting for (presumably) her husband to return home and Teonna's dad Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) riding alone. He was going to seek out ranch owner Charles Goodnight, a character played by Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan in 1883.

In real life, Goodnight was in his 80s in 1923, so it would take quite a bit of makeup for him to appear realistic, but it's certainly possible.

Just as likely is RHH meets trouble, perhaps in the way of Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche) and Marshall Kent (Jamie McShane), who are in search of Teonna.

Finally, this promises to be a big Alexandra episode. Three of the 11 pictures shared ahead of Sunday (March 2) are of her on or just off the ship. It would appear she's landed in America, but it's likely her journey will get no easier.

We're dying to know who she's looking at with frightful eyes in photo No. 3.

