1923's Season 2, Episode 4 bowed on Sunday (March 16), and the episode held violent confrontations, a number of deaths and some truly unexpected joyous news for the struggling Dutton family.

As Episode 3 ended, we saw Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) being followed into the restroom at the train station in New York City, where she is set to board a plane and begin her journey overland to Montana.

As Episode 4 — titled "Journey the Rivers of Iron" — begins, we see him surprise her as she is freshening up at the sink, and he assaults her. As she says, "He took everything," including all of her money and even her friend's bracelet.

Elsewhere in the episode, a surgeon operates on Zane (Brian Geraghty), drilling into his head in a horrifying scene. But it ends up being successful, and he winds up being well after a very difficult period.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) is very depressed, and she takes it out on Jack (Darren Mann). But after Jacob (Harrison Ford) talks to her, she lightens up — especially since she discovers that she is pregnant.

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is on foot in Episode 4, and he ends up in a confrontation with the local sheriff, who knows that he had a hand in the action that ended in Luca's death. He ends up having to jump a train, where he has to kill several people who are trying to kill him.

Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is still somewhat conflicted about his work for Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), but his wife is now on board with it, as long as it enriches them. However, it's especially difficult for him as the prostitute Whitfield has been living with killed the other girl they had been holding prisoner, which means he has to get rid of her body.

Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) also winds up in dire straits in Episode 4, as her wanted poster is posted all over as she and her father and boyfriend are trying to lay low.

As always, there are more questions than answers as the episode ends. Will Alexandra make it to Montana? Will Spencer make it in time to help his family? Will Whitfield succeed in his plans to take the land? Will Zane make a full recovery?

1923 airs every Sunday on Paramount+.

