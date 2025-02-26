The numbers are in, and the premiere of 1923's Season 2 is a major ratings winner.

The Yellowstone prequel that stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returned to Paramount+ on Sunday (Feb. 23). According to a press release, it was the most successful premiere of an original series in the history of the Paramount+ streaming service.

The first episode of Season 2 earned 5.4 million viewers, which is about two-and-a-half times the 2.2 million people who tuned in for the premiere of Season 1.

Additionally, social views associated with the premiere were up 187 percent from the first season's premiere, with a total of 1.6 million social views.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan first launched 1923 in December of 2022. The show fills in part of the gap between the writer-director's first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and the flagship show itself.

1883 starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, who were the first Duttons to make the perilous trek West and establish the Yellowstone Ranch.

1923 stars Ford as Jacob Dutton, James' brother, who came out to Montana after James' death, only to find that Margaret had also passed in the intervening time period. Mirren plays his wife, Cara, and together they are the first generation of Duttons to actually build the ranch into a success.

Season 1 of 1923 dealt with many of the same plot elements as Yellowstone as a shady businessman tried to leverage his wealth and power to take the land away from the Duttons and develop it for profit.

Season 2 began with the Duttons' nephew, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), trying to make his way back home from halfway around the world after receiving word that the family is under attack. His wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), is also trying to secure passage to America so she can join him in Montana after a forced separation.

Alex is also pregnant with Spencer's child, which could change the arc of the Dutton saga considerably.

New episodes of 1923 air every Sunday via Paramount+. Season 2 is set to have 10 episodes, with the final episode of the season set to debut on April 27.

So far, Paramount+ has not revealed whether 1923 will have additional seasons or not.

