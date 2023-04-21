1923 actor Brandon Sklenar has landed a new movie role that finds him (once again) coming between a woman and her man.

Sklenar — who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 — will play Atlas Corrigan in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, a 2016 novel by Colleen Hoover. It was the top-selling print book of 2022. Blake Lively will star opposite Sklenar and Justin Baldoni. She's also an executive producer.

Deadline shared the news of Sklenar's new role.

Before 1923, Sklenar had roles in television shows includingThe Offer and Westworld.

Season 2 of 1923 has been confirmed, with many expecting it in late 2023 or early 2024.

His on-screen romance with co-star Julia Schlaepfer has been universally praised.

Lively's character Lily Bloom comes from an abusive home and meets a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) in Boston. Their relationship is tested at its weakest moment when Corrigan — Lilly's high school love — comes back into her life.

Sklenar's character has a dark past of his own and is also re-entering Lily's life after a spell in the military. These details dovetail characteristics of Spencer Dutton's on the Paramount+ drama, but It Ends With Us is set in modern day.

1923 is the second Yellowstone prequel, and it follows Jacob and Cara Dutton (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) as they try to protect the family ranch from drought, the Great Depression and greedy land barons. Spencer Dutton is their nephew and the youngest son to James and Margaret Dutton, played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883.

