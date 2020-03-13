Five Burning Questions About the 2020 ACM Awards

The 2020 ACM Awards are on schedule, per the latest from the Academy of Country Music. This week they even announced the first performers, and it's an impressive group.

Host Keith Urban will perform, as will Miranda Lambert — twice. The "Bluebird" singer will perform on her own and then with newcomers and Taste of Country RISERS Lindsay Ell and Caylee Hammack, plus Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. Together the group will sing "Fooled Around and Fell In Love."

With just over three weeks until the 2020 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, there is still time to remain calm and make the right decision amidst growing coronavirus concerns, but it's complicated. In addition to the awards show, there is the annual ACM Party for a Cause to consider. This fan-focused event takes place one day before and involves several A-level stars, including Urban.

Las Vegas is by its very nature a city that attracts travelers from all over the world, and a larger city-wide decision (or even statewide) may force the Academy of Country Music's hand. What are the possibilities if the show does need to eliminate fans or even artists visiting from Nashville?

That's the subject of this week's 5 Burning Questions, with Taste of Country's Billy Dukes and Adison Haager. Unlike sporting events like the NCAA basketball tournaments, the ACM Awards can happen on a very small scale without an audience — they can literally just send a press release or a few tweets with the winners and carry on, and that's likely to happen under the worst case scenario. In theory they can push the broadcast show back, but that may conflict with spring and summer tour plans, assuming the coronavirus concerns lessen by mid-to-late-April.

