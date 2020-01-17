Who’s on the 2020 Country Megaticket? Here’s the Full List

The 2020 Country Megaticket includes 12 country headliners and nearly two dozen opening acts. The concert bundle special has just been announced in its entirety and includes several acts fans may not have known were touring hard in 2020.

Tours from Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dunn and more have been revealed over the last few weeks and months. Luke Bryan announced his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Thursday (Jan. 16), sharing that Morgan Wallen and more will join him on the road this spring and summer.

Brooks & Dunn's comeback, Rascal Flatts' farewell and Chris Young's trek with Scotty McCreery were a few of the other summer country tours announced in January. A full list of tours involved in the 2020 Country Megaticket is below. Click on each tour to find a list of dates and participating venues.

The 2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale through the official Megaticket website on Jan. 24 at 10AM local time. Fans can guarantee the same seats at each show at a participating venue by purchasing the Megaticket. It's also the first chance to score tickets for concerts that are sure to sell out in 2020.

See All 2020 Country Megaticket Tours:

Brad Paisley (Tour With Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett) - Dates TBD

Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour (With special guests)

Chris Young Town Ain't Big Enough Tour (With Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith)

Jason Aldean We Back Tour (With Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver)

Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour (With Michael Franti & Spearhead)

Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour (With Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae)

Luke Bryan Proud to Be Here Tour (With Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack/Runaway June )

Old Dominion 2020 We Are Old Dominion Tour (With Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce)

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour (With special guests)

Sugarland Tour (With special guests) - Dates TBD

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road Tour (With Cole Swindell and Hardy)

Tim McGraw Here on Earth Tour (With Midland and Ingrid Andress)