FGL Fest has been canceled for the second time in three years.

In an announcement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday (June 4), officials have made the difficult decision that the upcoming Fourth of July NASCAR race weekend will run without spectators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less than a month away," Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said. "Today it's not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state's reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend."

As part of this decision, the music festival that was to feature Florida Georgia Line on July 4 at the legendary race track is also canceled. According to a press release, fans who have purchased tickets to FGL Fest will have the option to receive credit to a future IMS event or a refund, and IMS will contact them directly.

The inaugural FGL Fest was also canceled in September of 2018 due to severe weather just hours before artists including FGL, Cole Swindell and RaeLynn were to take the stage.

Just last month, FGL joined fellow Big Machine Label Group artists including Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young to sing the national anthem during the NBC broadcast of Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again. As race fans know, this year's running of the Indianapolis 500 will now take place in August.

Nevertheless, FGL are determined to keep the music coming. They released their new EP 6-Pack in May, and their current single, "I Love My Country," continues its trek up the charts.