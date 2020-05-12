Florida Georgia Line's new "I Love My Country" video shows the duo's unwavering attitude in the face of the coronavirus.

Containing crowd-sourced clips of FGL listeners along with appearances from several TikTok stars, the video comes off as a joyful celebration of the group's fanbase.

Indeed, following on the heels of the song's March release, TikTok personalities such as BabyAriel, ImTheJay, Josh Killacky and Chelcie Lynn all take part in the video. Of course, it also stars Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, not to mention a bunch of the band's real fans.

It came together as part of the "#FGLCountryChallenge" on social media, with Florida Georgia Line seeking videos of fans singing and dancing to the song. The campaign got a boost from the aforementioned celebs of TikTok, the video-sharing service that's all the rage with spinning and twirling extroverts.

Everyone in the clip contributes to the show of virtual togetherness, despite the social restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19. The achievement echos that of Florida Georgia Line's recent at-home performance of "I Love My Country," wherein the duo jammed with its band members via video.

One look at the music video should have any country listener ready to throw their hands in the air and holler a shout of praise for some good old fashioned down-home living. So pull up a chair, grab some "whiskey from Kentucky" and let loose with this vivid display of unity at a time when the world feels mostly roped in.

Yearning for some more Florida Georgia Line? Fear not, the group's just-announced 6-pack EP will be available to fans come May 22. The release will include the unifying sounds of "I Love My Country."