Actor Jeff Bridges Has Lost His Home in the Palisades Fire

Actor Jeff Bridges is among the many who have lost homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

TMZ reports that a home Bridges shared with his family in Malibu has been lost in the devastation.

Bridges' representation confirmed the loss to the publication, though the actor himself has yet to comment publicly.

The four-bedroom home was a family property. A 2018 report from the L.A. Times indicates that Bridges and his siblings inherited the house from their mother, who had owned it since the late 1950s when their father, Lloyd Bridges, became a successful Hollywood actor.

It boasted views of the Pacific Ocean and access to a semi-private beach.

Known for his leading man roles throughout television and films, such as his role as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski in The Big Lebowski, Bridges is beloved by the country community.

He was a presenter at the 2024 CMA Awards, and notably mispronounced Morgan Wallen's name when he announced him as the winner in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Bridges is one of several celebrities to lose a home in the fires: Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, James Woods, Billy Crystal and more stars have said their homes have burned down.

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly are also mourning the loss of the first home they lived in together.

All About the Wildfires in Los Angeles

Earlier this week, a collection of wildfires broke out across the L.A. area.

The Palisades Fire was the most devastating as of Thursday (Jan. 9). Encompassing more than 17,000 acres, it is the most destructive fire in L.A. history.

At least five people have died in the fires and many serious injuries have been reported, and the blaze has destroyed over 1,000 structures. Evacuation orders have been put in place for more than 30,000 residents.