Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him.

Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd cheering Jackson on during a tribute to his legacy, and after the show, he shared a sweet photo with all four of them. The snap finds the country icon posing with his family, who are all smiles, on a tour bus.

"What a magical night at the CMA Country Music Association Awards with family, friends, and fans," Jackson writes in the caption.

As part of his Lifetime Achievement Award, Jackson was the center of a tribute performance from Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. Underwood sang Jackson's sentimental tune "Remember When," and Pardi, Bentley and Wilson came together for a medley of "Chattahoochee," "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow."

Jackson himself then joined for "Don't Rock the Jukebox."

Underwood officially presented Jackson with the prestigious award, and he gave a stirring speech looking back on his career and reflecting on his passion for country music.

"Country music has been real good to me," Jackson said. "I fell in love with it when I was a young man. It's real American music to me. I'm so blessed."

The CMA Awards tribute to Jackson wasn't the only moment that found country artists honoring the legends of the genre: Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire also got together for a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

