Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup.

The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.

The unexpected cancellation comes just days prior to CMA Fest's June 9 kickoff, and three weeks before Jackson is still scheduled to kick off his 2022 Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Although the 16-date trek hasn't formally been advertised as a farewell tour, it will likely be one of the last opportunities to catch Jackson live.

In 2021, the 63-year-old hitmaker revealed that he had been diagnosed with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and impacts muscle function, movement and balance. In an interview with The Today Show, Jackson noted that the effects of the condition have made performing increasingly difficult.

"I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," Jackson explained. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

Although Jackson has been open about his health condition, he's also voiced his determination to keep performing for fans as long as he possibly can.

"I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could," Jackson noted in a statement earlier this year. "I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me."

Alan Jackson's 2022 One More for the Road Tour Dates:

June 24 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

July 29 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 30 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Oct. 8 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena