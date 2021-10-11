Alan Jackson and his daughter admitted they were both nervous prior to singing the song he wrote for her wedding for a live Nashville crowd on Friday night (Oct. 8). The audience's response to "You'll Always Be My Baby" showed they had nothing to worry about.

Ali Jackson Bradshaw is the singer's middle daughter. She married Sam Bradshaw in 2020 and danced with her father to this new song — one he wrote for all three of his girls for their wedding days. Oldest daughter Maddie used it for the father-daughter dance in 2018. Youngest daughter Dani is not married.

The moment was a highlight of Jackson's Nashville tour stop. He sat on a stool and played guitar while trading lines with his 28-year-old daughter. At the chorus, they both sang from their perspective; Jackson sang "You'll always be my baby" while Ali sang "I'll always be your baby."

"You'll Always Be My Baby" is from Jackson's Where Have You Gone album, released last May. On the album he sings solo, but in releasing this ballad he shared how it was a special song he wrote for his three daughters' wedding days. On Friday night, he recalled telling them that he was only going to write one song, so they'd all have to use it. The audience got a chuckle out of this directive, before being hushed by the two Jacksons singing.

The rest of the concert relied on his hits, with just a couple deviations from his normal setlist. A cover of the Eagles "Seven Bridges Road" was a surprise, as was his final song, the title track from his new album. Typically, Jackson closes with "Mercury Blues," but for his Nashville audience, he had one last thing to say about the country music that's coming off of Music Row.

