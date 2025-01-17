Alan Jackson’s Daughter, Mattie, Is Joining the Family Business!
Alan Jackson's oldest daughter, Mattie Jackson, is joining the country superstar in the family business — but she's not going to be singing.
According to a press release, Mattie is joining Alan Jackson's team at his signature whiskey brand, Silverbelly Whiskey, as its new Master Blender.
She brings years of industry experience to the role: Jackson is already a "certified bourbon professional," as well as a Level 2 sommelier.
“Over my years in the industry, I’ve often joked that wine stole my mind and whiskey stole my heart,” Mattie Jackson states. “It couldn’t feel more special and full-circle to be part of Silverbelly now."
"While I’m fascinated by the whole world of wine, through it all whiskey stayed my go-to pour of choice. It’s just always been the one that feels like home.”
Alan Jackson launched his Silverbelly Whiskey line in 2022, and each new batch is named after one of his No. 1 songs.
Mattie will oversee quality control in her new role as Master Blender, as well as new product blending, finishing, research and development.
“I’m so happy to have my daughter, Mattie, help steer my Silverbelly Whiskey,” Alan Jackson shares. “I think she has some of her ol’ dad’s tastebuds.”
Silverbelly Whiskey is the sponsor for Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which kicked off in 2024 and has dates scheduled through May of 2025. Though Jackson has not explicitly called it his farewell tour, he has said that it will be the last time to see him in each touring market.
READ MORE: Is Alan Jackson Retiring? Here's Everything We Know
The Country Music Hall of Famer revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition for more than a decade. Jackson has been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage in the body, primarily in the arms and legs.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease can cause muscle contractions, a loss of sensation and make walking difficult.
Jackson has also cited his desire to spend more time with family as a reason for stepping away from performing live.
For more information about Silverbelly Whiskey, visit the brand's official website.
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.