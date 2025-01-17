Alan Jackson's oldest daughter, Mattie Jackson, is joining the country superstar in the family business — but she's not going to be singing.

According to a press release, Mattie is joining Alan Jackson's team at his signature whiskey brand, Silverbelly Whiskey, as its new Master Blender.

She brings years of industry experience to the role: Jackson is already a "certified bourbon professional," as well as a Level 2 sommelier.

“Over my years in the industry, I’ve often joked that wine stole my mind and whiskey stole my heart,” Mattie Jackson states. “It couldn’t feel more special and full-circle to be part of Silverbelly now."

"While I’m fascinated by the whole world of wine, through it all whiskey stayed my go-to pour of choice. It’s just always been the one that feels like home.”

Alan Jackson launched his Silverbelly Whiskey line in 2022, and each new batch is named after one of his No. 1 songs.

Mattie will oversee quality control in her new role as Master Blender, as well as new product blending, finishing, research and development.

“I’m so happy to have my daughter, Mattie, help steer my Silverbelly Whiskey,” Alan Jackson shares. “I think she has some of her ol’ dad’s tastebuds.”

Silverbelly Whiskey is the sponsor for Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which kicked off in 2024 and has dates scheduled through May of 2025. Though Jackson has not explicitly called it his farewell tour, he has said that it will be the last time to see him in each touring market.

READ MORE: Is Alan Jackson Retiring? Here's Everything We Know

The Country Music Hall of Famer revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition for more than a decade. Jackson has been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage in the body, primarily in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease can cause muscle contractions, a loss of sensation and make walking difficult.

Jackson has also cited his desire to spend more time with family as a reason for stepping away from performing live.

For more information about Silverbelly Whiskey, visit the brand's official website.

Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Sleek, Modern New $3 Million Nashville Mansion Alan Jackson has dropped $3 million on a brand-new mansion in Nashville, and the contemporary house is a far cry from his very traditional previous homes. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Jaw-Dropping Florida Beach Mansion Alan Jackson's ultra-high-end taste in property even extends to his vacation homes. The singer and his wife built a spectacular 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 9,800-square-foot oceanside mansion on Jupiter Island in Florida that's one of the most jaw-dropping celebrity vacation homes of them all. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Stunning Lakefront Georgia Mansion Alan Jackson sold his lakefront mansion in Georgia for just over $6 million, and pictures show a stunning property that's as relaxing as it is luxurious. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular $8.2 Million 'Hullbilly' Yacht Alan Jackson is selling his lavish yacht for $8.2 million, and fans will recognize the nearly 69-foot, 4-cabin craft, dubbed "Hullbilly," from some of his videos. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.