Alan Jackson Is Going to Be a Grandpa Again — Daughter Mattie Shares Sweet News

Alan Jackson's family is growing again — and the timing couldn’t be more special, as the country legend prepares for the final show of his touring career.

Jackson’s oldest daughter, Mattie Jackson Smith, is expecting her second child with husband Connor Smith.

She shared the news in a joyful Instagram post, writing: “The most amazing news we are beyond excited to share — our little wild angel is going to be a big brother!”

Alongside the caption, Mattie posted a photo of her son, Wesley Alan, holding a sign announcing the big news.

This will be Alan and Denise Jackson’s third grandchild.

Their middle daughter, Alexandra (Ali), welcomed Jackson Alvie Bradshaw in December 2022 with her husband, Sam Bradshaw. Mattie and Connor’s first son, Wesley, was born in June 2024.

A Family Built on Love — and Resilience

The news is especially meaningful for Mattie, who found love again after unimaginable heartbreak.

Her first husband, Ben Selecman, died in 2018 after slipping on a boat dock in Florida and sustaining fatal head injuries. The couple had been married less than a year.

Though Mattie has since remarried, she’s been open about honoring Ben’s memory and how his love shaped her journey. She even launched NaSHEville, a nonprofit supporting widows and women in transition, as part of her healing.

Mattie and Connor married in 2023, in a celebration full of hope, healing — and now, growing joy.

Grandpa Alan’s Big Year

The baby news comes as Alan Jackson gears up for a major career milestone.

The “Remember When” singer is set to take the stage one last time for Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale, a star-studded farewell concert set for June 27, 2026 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

He’ll be joined by some of country music’s biggest stars, including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and many more.

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease — the condition Jackson revealed he’d been quietly living with for over a decade.

With a new grandbaby on the way and a career-ending show that promises to be nothing short of legendary, Alan Jackson has plenty to celebrate in the years ahead.