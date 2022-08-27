Alan Jackson was forced to cancel Saturday night’s (Aug. 27) performance in Kansas City after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist has postponed the show to a later date.

The 63-year-old was slated to play T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The venue made the announcement early on Saturday, revealing he’d tested positive.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson says in a statement. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

He last played on Friday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Thus far, Jackson hasn't shared additional details on social media. He'll have nearly two weeks to recover prior to his next show. The One More for the Road Tour resumes on Sept. 9 in Lexington, Ky., and continues through Oct. 8.

While not officially his final set of tour dates, the tour has served notice that his final tour dates are on the horizon. Last September, Jackson revealed he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve disorder that can make it difficult to walk. Said the singer at the time:

There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious. And I know I'm stumbling around onstage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.

While touring has resumed in full force this summer, COVID-19 has plagued several tours. Chris Young was forced to cancel a U.K. tour slated for this weekend due to the virus. Willie Nelson canceled and postponed several shows after contracting (and nearly dying from) COVID-19. Chris Stapleton's tour was also hit with COVID in the summer.

One month ago, Jackson learned he would become a first-time grandfather. His daughter Ali is expecting a baby boy in December.

