Alan Jackson shared a romantic moment with his wife of 45 years, Denise, onstage during a show in Texas over the weekend.

Jackson headlined a festival at Georgetown, Texas' Two Step Inn on Saturday night (April 5), playing what is one of the final shows he's got on the books for 2025 — and possibly in his career as a whole.

With that in mind, it was only fitting that he did something extra special to celebrate the music during his time onstage.

The country legend was in the middle of a performance of "Remember When," a song that he's said was inspired by his four-decade-plus love story with his wife. Then, in the middle of the song, he did something a little unusual: He asked his steel guitar player to take a solo and began gesturing to someone side-stage to join him.

After a little encouragement, out walked Denise, and the couple shared a tender slow dance as the crowd cheered along.

Jackson gave Denise a kiss before she left the stage, and he returned to the microphone to finish the song.

Jackson is currently working through the final days of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which he announced in a carefully-worded press release that left the door open for these to be his last shows ever.

The announcement stated that each gig would mark "the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

Whether or not retirement is on the horizon, one thing's for sure: Jackson is determined to make the most of each concert date this year. His Two Step Inn set also featured a rowdier highlight, when the singer encouraged fans to jump barricades — against security's wishes — and dance on the sectioned-off part of the floor right in front of the stage.