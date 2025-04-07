Alan Jackson's Last Call Tour stop at Texas' Two Step Inn over the weekend got a little extra rowdy, after the singer encouraged fans to hop the barricades and dance right next to the stage.

It happened during a performance of his hit, "Good Time," when the singer noticed that there was a bunch of empty space right in front of the stage, and he invited fans to get a little closer.

"Aw come on, let the girl dance out here now. Come on, now," Jackson says at the beginning of the moment, which one fan in the crowd later uploaded to TikTok.

"I'd love to see y'all down here. Come on down here," he adds.

But security disagreed.

When a few tentative audience members started following Jackson's instructions and jumping over the barricades, a security member walked out to tell them to get back behind the blockades.

In the video, one security member in a cowboy hat walks out to a fan who's jumped the barricade, and kindly asks him to get back to his spot. The security officer is smiling during the exchange, and when the fans gestures to Jackson and mentions what the singer said, the officer appears to reply, "I know."

But not even orders from venue security could stop Jackson's fans from accepting the singer's invitation to get up close and dance. Fans started swarming the barricades, jumping over them and moving up to line dance or two-step with their partners.

By the end of the video, the blocked-off area in front of the stage is so filled with fans, you can barely see where the barricades are.

It's hard to blame them — and Jackson — for seizing the day. After all, this show might've been the very last time they get to see the country icon in Texas.

The singer's show was part of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, which he announced in a carefully-worded press release that left the door open for these to be his last shows, ever.

Did Alan Jackson Announce a Farewell Tour?

Jackson rolled out new live dates for 2024 and 2025 in May of 2024. with the final date set for May of 2025.

A press release stopped short of calling the road show a "farewell tour," but Jackson named it the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, and the announcement stated that each gig would mark "the last time he’ll ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

The final show of his Last Call Tour is set to take place in May.

